Watcho partners with Fastway and Netplus to introduce entertainment bundle

Noida: Dish TV's OTT aggregation platform, Watcho, has partnered with Fastway, a Cable TV service provider, and Netplus, Fastway’s internet service provider arm, to introduce a comprehensive entertainment bundle.
The newly launched bundle combines Fastway’s IPTV services, Netplus’s internet, and Watcho’s OTT content into a single, unified package.
Subscribers can access 500+ live TV channels, including 100+ channels with regional content via IPTV Set-top-box, robust internet connectivity, and a diverse range of OTT content from top providers such as Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Chaupal, under one Watcho subscription.
The package features IPTV + Broadband Plans + Watcho OTT Bundles starting at Rs 598, providing an internet speed of 50 Mbps along with 500+ TV channels, a Catch-Up TV feature allowing users to access content up to 7 days, and content from 17 OTT apps.
Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV India, said, “At Dish TV and Watcho, we always aim to deliver exceptional value and convenience to our customers. Our partnership with Fastway and Netplus embodies this commitment by offering a seamless bundle that integrates IPTV, high-speed internet, and extensive OTT content. This all-in-one solution simplifies access to diverse entertainment and enhances convenience for our customers across Punjab. We hope this package meets the increasing demand for integrated entertainment solutions, aligning with our mission to provide high-quality experiences while expanding our footprint and addressing a variety of entertainment needs with unmatched ease and efficiency."
Gurdeep Singh, Founder and Chairman, Jujhar Group, commented, "We are excited about our partnership with Watcho. This launch represents a power-packed value proposition that both the brands proudly offer to its consumers. It delivers the most cost-effective and affordable form of entertainment. The brand is deeply committed to understanding and addressing the needs of its customers, consistently providing the best solutions tailored to enhance their viewing experience.”
"The IPTV STB will also facilitate access to OTT content, powered by Watcho, thereby presenting a variety of premium regional and national content from top providers. We hope this collaboration will simplify access to quality content and set a new standard for convenience and innovation in the entertainment industry," added Singh.
The company has launched special offers to celebrate the launch. Customers can choose a six-month plan that includes IPTV and a modem with no additional installation charges. For a twelve-month commitment, an extra month of IPTV service is provided for free, along with the modem and zero installation fees.