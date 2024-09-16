Warner Bros. Discovery revamps DTamil channel with Hollywood and global content

Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a major revamp of DTamil. In its new avatar, DTamil will feature Hollywood content from the Warner Bros. catalog, superhero shows, classics, and its non-fiction programming.
Starting today, September 16, the revamped DTamil channel will be teeming with a cinematic lineup, including classics of stars such as Jackie Chan’s movie collection, Keanu Reeves’s Matrix saga and film ‘Constantine’, Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Green Lantern’, and Arnold Schwarznegger’s ‘Collateral Damage’ to Natalie Portman’s cult classic ‘V for Vendetta’, and others such as Ninja Assassin, The Legends of Tarzan and Poseidon.
Expressing his excitement, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, remarked, “By bringing captivating Hollywood stories and offering hit global movies and TV shows to the Tamil cinema-loving audience, we are proud to deliver a robust blockbuster slate with Warner Bros. catalogue gems, now with a brand-new flavor in language of their choice. By presenting engaging content tailored to diverse audience preferences, the revamped DTamil channel is poised to deliver premier global entertainment. We are committed to enhancing the daily viewing experience for our Tamil- audience, offering a rich mix of cinema and valuable viewing options.”
This new offering will feature four key programming strands that will host movies of genres under them.
Hollywood Saravedi for Creature-Feature/Horror/Action, Matinee Magic @3PM for Action and Comedy, Blockbuster Kondattam for Back-to-Back Action Drama/Comedy, and Superhero Sagasangal for some Superhero Action/Drama.
DTamil aims at introducing global superhero series—The Flash, Supernatural, DC Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow—dubbed in Tamil for the first time. The channel will also feature original productions from discovery+ and Discovery Channel, including Star vs Food: India, Star vs Food: Malaysia, Selena + Restaurant, In The Eye of the Storm, and Ghost Brothers: Lights Out S2.