VIDAA adds Crunchyroll to its platform

Delhi: VIDAA, a Smart TV operating system, announced that it has added the Crunchyroll app to its platform in India as well as other markets.
"We're thrilled to welcome Crunchyroll to the VIDAA platform," said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. "Our goal is to offer users the most diverse and comprehensive entertainment experience, and adding Crunchyroll’s extensive anime library is a huge step forward in that mission. We know how passionate anime fans are, and we are excited to provide them with direct access to their favorite content, right on their Smart TVs."
The Crunchyroll app will be available on all VIDAA-powered Smart TVs manufactured in 2020 and later, including brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, JVC, and Schneider.
"Our partnership with Crunchyroll is a major milestone for VIDAA," added Edri. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the content available on our platform, particularly in regions like Latin America where we’ve seen substantial growth in recent years. Crunchyroll was high on our list of priorities, and we’re delighted to bring its rich library to our users."