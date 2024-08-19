US judge halts sports streaming service launch from Walt Disney, Fox, & Warner Bros Discovery

New Delhi: A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the launch of Venu Sports, a new sports streaming service from media giants Walt Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery, intended to attract younger sports fans who prefer streaming over traditional TV.
According to reports, the injunction follows a lawsuit from FuboTV, which alleges that the venture would engage in antitrust practices, limiting competition and raising consumer prices.
The judge's ruling suggests that Venu Sports could monopolise sports rights, stifling competition and leaving consumers with fewer options.
The media companies plan to appeal, arguing that Venu Sports is a competitive move designed to meet consumer demand and expand viewer choice.