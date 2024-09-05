Ultra Media & Entertainment Group launches Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane

Delhi: Ultra Media and Entertainment Group announced the launch of a bouquet of OTT platforms with the introduction of Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane which include a collection of films and songs that capture the essence of Indian entertainment across decades. It will also include cinematic gems and classics in a restored format.
Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, said, “Over the years, Ultra has acquired thousands of titles in Hindi, Marathi & other languages. Moreover, starting our own OTT apps was a logical business extension. The launch of both these apps is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring India’s rich cinematic & musical heritage to the global audience. Old Hindi films & songs have a nostalgic value & are a driving force for these apps. We’re also exploring opportunities to expand into other languages with future OTT platforms.”
Going ahead it will also stream fresh Hindi content across various genres both in terms of Web series & Films. These will be produced both in-house by Ultra and also in association with other production houses.
Complementing Ultra Play, Ultra Gaane is India’s first exclusive video songs OTT platform, streaming over 4,000 Hindi songs from 1940 to today with the tagline Dekh Ke Suno, offering tracks like Babuji Dheere Chalna, Roop Tera Mastana and many more. Ultra Gaane will also stream two new original Hindi songs weekly which will feature upcoming artists . Additionally, the platform plans to include video songs in Marathi, Gujarati, and other regional languages.
Ultra had also launched “Ultra Jhakaas” - an exclusive Marathi OTT SVOD Platform in 2023. It currently streams 1500+ Titles and 3000 + Hours of Marathi Cinema, TV Shows and Original Content to audiences worldwide.
Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, stated, “Ultra has always been a pioneer in home entertainment, evolving from VHS to OTT while preserving and digitizing classic films. Our goal is to safeguard these gems for future generations and deliver an exceptional audio-visual experience. With platforms like Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane, we’re committed to elevate Indian content globally, ensuring our timeless stories resonate with audiences everywhere.”