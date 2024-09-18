Skyscanner partners with JioCinema’s Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

Delhi: JioCinema announced that global travel app, Skyscanner is onboard JioCinema’s free to play predict and win contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.
Skyscanner will present Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan throughout Bangladesh’s tour of India which will include two Tests and three T20I from September 19 to October 12.
As part of the partnership, participants will be able to win travel vouchers and discount coupons for domestic as well as international travel on every matchday of the series.
“We are proud to have Skyscanner present Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the India v Bangladesh T20I series,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan we have gamified content in meaningful ways for sports viewers and are thrilled that Skyscanner sees value in this proposition. To pick Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan as their first major partnership for Indian audiences affirms the faith and forward-looking opportunities that brands see in it as a platform.”
Commenting on the partnership, Glosinda Goes, APAC lead for Affiliate and Performance Partnerships at Skyscanner said, “We're excited to partner with JioCinema as an affiliate partner on their popular Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest. Through this innovative gamification platform, we're offering cricket fans a chance to win travel vouchers while enjoying the excitement of the match. This collaboration is a fantastic way to engage with our Indian audience and showcase the value of Skyscanner's travel services."