Shemaroo Umang and Shashi Sumeet Productions capture motherly bond in ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’

Delhi: Shemaroo Umang has announced its latest show in collaboration with the Shashi Sumeet Productions. The upcoming drama, ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan,’ aims to highlight that true motherhood is defined by love and emotional connection rather than biological ties. The series explores the bond between a mother and her child with a modern twist on the story of Yashoda.
‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ is set to premiere on September 16, 2024, and will air every Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm exclusively on Shemaroo Umang. The cast includes Radhika Muthukumar as Vrinda; Kavish Khunger, portraying Krish with Zohaib Ashraf as Keshav and Neelu Vaghela as Rajeshwari Devi.
‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ underscores the emotional connection between Vrinda and her son, Krish. Vrinda’s world revolves around Krish, and their deep bond is challenged when Keshav, who also feels a strong connection with Krish, reveals that Krish is his biological child. The revelation shatters Vrinda’s life and brings a glimmer of hope to Keshav, leading to a dramatic custody battle supported by Keshav’s mother, Rajeshwari Devi. As Vrinda fights to keep Krish, the series offers exploration of a mother’s love and the emotional trials faced by both Vrinda and Keshav.
Sandeep Gupta, COO of Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for their ability to create compelling and relatable narratives, and Main Dil Tum Dhadkan is no exception. This heart touching series will offer a fresh and emotional take on the concept of motherhood, highlighting the complexities of relationships and how evolving bonds impact two intertwined lives. With its powerful storyline and exceptional cast, we believe it will deeply resonate with viewers.”
Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, Shashi Sumeet Productions, shared, “We are always driven by the desire to bring fresh and innovative stories to the audience. We are excited to partner with Shemaroo Umang on 'Main Dil Tum Dhadkan' and present a contemporary reimagining of the timeless tale of Yashoda. We aim to breathe new life into this age-old narrative, offering a fresh perspective that resonates with today's viewers. It is an exploration of a mother’s love and touches upon the emotion of the fear of losing a child.”
