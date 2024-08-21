Reliance Jio launches JioTV+ app for smart TVs

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is launching the JioTV+ app for smart TVs and offering a 2-in-1 deal, allowing users to connect two TVs with a single JioAirFiber connection.
This provides access to over 800 digital TV channels and 13+ OTT apps with one login.
Previously available only via JioSTB, the JioTV+ app is now downloadable for free on Smart TV platforms like Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV.
Included channels are Colors TV, ETV, Sony SAB, Star Plus, and Zee TV. OTT apps available are JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, ETV Win, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, and Alt Balaji.