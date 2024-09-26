Red Bull partners with JioTV for Dance Your Style World Finals

Delhi: Red Bull India has announced partnership with JioTV for the global street dance competition; Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.
As part of this exciting collaboration, Red Bull TV is now accessible to JioTV users through both the JioTV mobile app and JioTV+ on connected TVs via JioFiber and JioAirFiber.
JioTV will open its platform to all smartphone users, enabling access to Red Bull TV without the need for a Jio SIM, making exclusive Red Bull content more accessible than ever before.
This event marks the fourth major collaboration between Red Bull and JioTV, following previous partnerships for the Red Bull Showrun, Red Bull Soapbox Race and Red Bull BC One events in 2024.
The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals will take place in Mumbai, India, on November 9, 2024.