Pro Cricket League Season 1 to be live-streamed on Sony Liv

New Delhi: The organisers of the Pro Cricket League on Friday announced Sony Liv as the official streaming partner for the first season of the tournament.
The T20 cricket tournament is set to take place from October 18 to October 27, 2024, at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.
The first season of the Pro Cricket League will feature international cricketing stars such as Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas and Navin Stewart.
Sony Liv will deliver exclusive live coverage. Viewers will be able to stream every match live, capturing every ball, wicket, and boundary in real time.
Pro Cricket League Commissioner Chetan Sharma said, “We believe our tournament holds the potential to offer something new and exciting in terms of cricketing action. Our sincere appreciation goes out to Sony Liv for their invaluable role in elevating this competition.”
Sachin Gupta, Managing Director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sony Liv, a name synonymous with quality sports streaming in India. With our streaming partner’s vast reach, we are confident this season will be bigger and better than ever."
Executive Director Ganesh Sharma added, “This collaboration ensures live updates of the Pro Cricket League reach homes and devices across India and beyond, making it a staple for cricket enthusiasts. We also see this as an opportunity to showcase the electrifying action that the tournament will bring in the days ahead.”