‘Primetime with the Murthys’ to premiere on JioCinema Premium on July 3

New Delhi: ‘Primetime with the Murthys – ~Not~ Your Average Family’, aims to delve into the complexities of Gen Z life. An MTV Original Series production, the show premieres on July 3 on JioCinema Premium, in English, Hindi and Tamil.
Speaking on the launch, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce our maiden exclusive offering for Jio Cinema Premium subscribers - ‘Primetime with the Murthys’. We are hopeful that this endearing MTV Original Series production will make it easy for Gen Zs and their families to have difficult conversations as they enjoy it together on India’s leading OTT destination."
‘Primetime with the Murthys’ introduces the Murthy family – Sushma Murthy played by Sukhita Aiyar (Mom), Manohar Murthy played by Preetam Koilpillai (Dad), Nisha Murthy played by Sanjana Doss (Daughter) and Shiv Murthy played by Amrith Jayan (Son). The show has 06 episodes, dealing with online bullying, social media addiction, peer pressure, influencer culture, loneliness, drugs, suicide, the exploration of bicurious identities, and more.