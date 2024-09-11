Prime Video taps into middle-earth experiences for ‘The Rings of Power’

Delhi: Prime Video announced the launch of the latest season of The Rings of Power with PivotRoots- a Havas Company.
The digital agency, which is part of the Havas Media Network India, partnered MakeMyTrip and Truecaller and invited audiences to experience the magic of Middle-Earth by integrating real world and digital spaces.
Jinit Shah, AVP - Media and Partnerships, PivotRoots-a Havas Company, said, “Our collaboration with MakeMyTrip and Truecaller for the launch of The Rings of Power allowed us to blend the magic of storytelling with innovative digital engagement, offering fans a seamless journey from screen to reality. We’re thrilled to have played a role in bringing Middle-Earth closer to the audience.”
PivotRoots collaborated with Truecaller for a post-call experience featuring The Rings of Power. After each call, users were greeted with a banner showcasing the show's three main characters. Clicking on these tiles triggered a transparent, animated cinemograph of the chosen character, filling the screen with visuals and soundscapes from Middle-Earth.
The experience concluded with an in-app trailer cutdown. Users could click through to Prime Video’s page to sign up and dive into the new season.
Vanita Uppal Rathore, senior director, global ad sales, Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller Ads, we’re driven by a commitment to push boundaries and create innovative ad formats. PivotRoots has consistently inspired us to deliver impactful solutions, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with them once again for this global trailer launch. The result speaks for itself—a visually captivating solution that meets global standards and seamlessly aligns with Prime Video’s creative strategy.”
PivotRoots also teamed up with MakeMyTrip aiming to create a travel experience inspired by the series. Upon opening the app, users were greeted with a banner promoting The Rings of Power Holiday Packages, leading them to a branded hub with mystical visuals and five exclusive packages.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer - Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, "We are delighted to bring the magical world of Middle-Earth to life through our cutting-edge ad-tech capabilities. At MakeMyTrip, we pride ourselves on leading the way in travel innovation and curating unique experiences. This initiative seamlessly blends the reel with the real, turning cinematic stories into unforgettable adventures. By offering fans immersive travel inspired by The Rings of Power, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible."