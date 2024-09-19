OTTplay becomes first Indian OTT player to join ONDC Network

Delhi: OTTplay, an OTT content aggregator, a product by HT Media Labs, has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network.
OTTplay’s digital offerings are now discoverable for buyers through the ONDC Network. With this integration, OTTplay’s catalog for their gift card offerings can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across a network.
This integration will enable OTTplay to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps.
Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and founder of OTTplay, said, “With over 40+ OTT offerings on our platform, we are thrilled to be one of the first players in the OTT space in India to join the ONDC Network. As a brand that constantly pushes the boundaries of innovation in the entertainment industry, this integration aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to OTT platforms for all. By joining the ONDC Network, we can significantly widen our reach, making OTTplay easily accessible to consumers across the country. This move empowers us to deliver seamless and personalized entertainment experiences directly to their devices, enhancing the way India consumes content and redefining convenience for our customers.”
T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC, said, "OTTplay’s integration with ONDC marks a significant step in redefining how consumers access digital entertainment across India. By leveraging the open network, OTTplay can now bring its rich and diverse content offerings to a much wider audience, seamlessly bridging the gap between technology and accessibility. This collaboration not only empowers OTTplay to expand its reach but also underscores ONDC’s vision of creating an inclusive and dynamic digital commerce ecosystem, where every consumer has the freedom to discover and enjoy content on their own terms. This also helps with the ONDC’s wider vision of bringing all catalogued categories to the Network. "
All subscription packs will be provided on ONDC Network through gift cards equivalent to the price of the pack and can be used to purchase the respective OTT pack.