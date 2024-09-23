Netflix under the lens for visa violations, racial discrimination and tax avoidance

New Delhi: India is investigating allegations that Netflix has evaded taxes and broken local laws by allegedly streaming movies and other content featuring explicit scenes, drugs and violence.
According to media reports, the probe was launched in July 2024 and relates to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of the home ministry in New Delhi. The email was sent to Nandini Mehta, Netflix’s former director of business and legal affairs for India.
The email outlines the issues that were raised by the Indian government, which included claims of visa irregularities, illegal structures, tax avoidance and discrimination.
However, reports state that Netflix has come forward and denied that they have any idea about such an investigation. The company has been operating in India since 2016 and it has a good audience.
Last year or so, Netflix has been under the eye of the authorities in India, on grounds of their program content which some users rated to be offensive.
The probe comes as Netflix is increasingly coming under the lens of regulators and governments in India. The streaming company has come up against tax claims and has been asked to respond to criticism around its content. Visa frauds and racial discrimination, if established as true, could have far reaching implications on Netflix’s business in India.