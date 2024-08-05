‘Moving Mountains Within’ to premiere on JioCinema on Aug 7

Delhi: MTV has announced the release of its latest documentary, ‘Moving Mountains Within’, premiering on August 7, 2024 on JioCinema Premium. Directed by Abhishek Kumawat and produced by Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Kumawat, this documentary takes viewers on a journey through the plateau of Ladakh. It captures the challenges and victories that the ultra-runners go through in the race - La Ultra - The High.
The 60-minute film showcases ultra-runners achieving the task of running at Ladakh’s 17,582 ft while battling rapidly changing weather, in August 2019.
Moving Mountains Within, includes distances of 55, 111, 222, 333, and 555 km. In this desert-like terrain, where ordinary people struggle to breathe and risk dying from altitude sickness, some runners attempted to complete 555 km in 132 hours for the first time, making it amongst one of the toughest races in the world.
The runners include Mathew Maday (555 km participant) and Cassendra Turner (222 km), a couple from the US who are entrepreneurs; Jason Reardon (555 km), an ex-military man from Australia; Ashish Kasodekar (555 km), a 40-year-old runner from India who previously completed 333 km in La Ultra 2018; Shikha Pahwa (222 km), a restaurant owner from Delhi; and Lukasz Sagan, who left his job to train for La Ultra.
Anshul Ailawadi - Business Head - Youth and English Cluster at Viacom18 Media, said, "We are incredibly excited to bring 'Moving Mountains Within' to our JioCinema Premium users. The ultra-runners are a living example of what the human mind and body can achieve. As a premier youth entertainment brand, we’re proud to diversify our non-fiction content offerings with authentic stories that provide a deeper connect to GenZ and Millennials, who are searching for purpose and meaning.”
https://www.jiocinema.com/videos/moving-mountains-within/4003011