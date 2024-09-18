More Retail partners with Times Prime to expand customer loyalty program

New Delhi: More Retail announced a partnership with Times Prime, aimed at improving their customer loyalty offerings. This collaboration comes as More Retail's More+ Diamond Loyalty Program celebrates reaching 1 million members.
More+ Diamond members have access to a special version of Times Prime membership.
Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director of More Retail, highlighted the broader implications of this alliance, "Our collaboration with Times Prime has enabled us to extend our value proposition beyond groceries. In addition to the 5% cashback, monthly product offers and free deliveries through the More App, our partnership has enabled our More+ Diamond members to enjoy benefits in categories such as OTT, health, travel, and dining. Achieving the 1 million member milestone within 6 months of program launch is a testament to the value we have been offering to our customers.
Harshita Singh, Business Head and Founder of Times Prime, commented on the partnership, "By combining Times Prime's wide-ranging lifestyle benefits with More Retail's grocery services, we've created a program that meets many needs of today's consumers. This partnership represents an important step forward in India's retail sector, connecting everyday shopping with additional lifestyle benefits. It shows how retail companies are adapting to provide more value to their customers."