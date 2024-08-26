0

MobiKwik's journey features in Bharat FinTech Story

This series, now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, highlighted MobiKwik’s impact on India's financial ecosystem

BestMediaInfo Bureau
mobikwik
Delhi: MobiKwik has been featured in the “Bharat Fintech Story” documentary series, produced by Edstead. This series, now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, highlighted MobiKwik’s impact on India's financial ecosystem. 

The Bharat Fintech Story is a docu-series aimed at spotlighting five fintech startups. 

The documentary delves into the story of MobiKwik’s founders, Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku through candid interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. 

Taku said, “MobiKwik's inclusion in this series is a testament to our commitment to driving financial inclusion and empowering every Indian with digital financial services. We are honored to share our story on such a prestigious platform and hope it inspires more entrepreneurs to create meaningful change in the world of fintech.” 

