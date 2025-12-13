Messi in India after 14 years: Here’s how to watch the GOAT live and free

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT will stream Lionel Messi’s “GOAT India Tour” live and free from December 13 to 15, positioning the three-day event as a mass-access sports spectacle with no subscription paywall.
According to the announcement, the live stream will cover three prime-time legs, Kolkata on December 13, Mumbai on December 14 and Delhi on December 15, across mobile phones, smart TVs and connected devices.
The Kolkata leg is being pitched as the emotional centrepiece, marking Messi’s return to the country after his 2011 visit. With the city already in full “Messi-mania” mode, local authorities have even issued advisories anticipating heavy crowds around key venues.
Prasar Bharati said the live programming will include an exhibition-format football showcase with Indian and international talent, fan-facing masterclass moments, penalty shootouts, and an on-field felicitation, closing with a musical tribute celebrating Messi’s journey and his connect with supporters.
Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said the decision to stream the tour free is aimed at taking premium global events to every Indian home, calling it a cultural moment as much as a sporting one.
How to watch
Waves OTT is available on app stores, and Prasar Bharati is asking viewers to download the app and tune in live across the three days.