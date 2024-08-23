JioCinema & Sports18 Network’s Paris 2024 coverage amasses 1500 cr mins views

Delhi: In their first-ever Olympics broadcast, Viacom18 revealed that its Paris 2024 coverage delivered the highest ever viewership for the Olympics in India across linear and digital platforms.
According to the channel, over 17 crore viewers came to JioCinema and Sports18 Network amassing a watch-time of over 1500 crore minutes as more people watched Olympics content for longer than ever before in India.
The company revealed in their release that the olympics coverage in India was presented across 20 concurrent feeds, on JioCinema for free, as fans watched their preferred action and Indian performances anytime, anywhere on their preferred device making it the most-watched Olympics ever.
The release also said that the 17 sports-wise feeds and three curated feeds, all available in 4K, gave viewers the ability to track the athletes in the world in action at Paris 2024.
On linear platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 – 2 ran India focused feed, Global Action was available on Sports18 – 3. Sports18 – 1 and Sports18 – 1 HD presented the Games in English with Tamil and Telugu available on the language button. Sports18 – 2 offered Paris 2024 in Hindi.
“Paris 2024 is a prime example of how non-cricket sporting action is continuing to grow in adoption amongst Indian audiences. Both the viewership scale and the enthusiastic advertiser participation bear testimony to that. Our Olympic coverage was not just a world-class production, it allowed viewers to watch the action with studio experts (former Olympians), with commentary in local languages, along with compelling storytelling, and fascinating live and non-live coverage of every event across two weeks,” said Viacom18 – Digital CEO Kiran Mani. “Our endeavour is to constantly enhance the sports viewing experience, engaging sports fans across all screens and for longer, while giving advertisers the avenues and opportunities to reach their consumers most effectively.”
The coverage tipped off with a camera feed on the India float throughout the Opening Ceremony along with live interviews alongside a domain expert from the studio. The Opening Ceremony was made available across Sports18 Network, Colors Network, VH1 and MTV besides being free on JioCinema.
The company’s release said that as many as 69 brands saw the value in associating with the quadrennial spectacle leading to advertising revenue increasing 2.6x over the previous edition.
The Viacom18 presentation’s Co-Presenting Partners were Reliance Foundation, SBI, and JSW. Coca Cola India Limited, Herbalife were Associate Partners while other top advertisers included RBI, AMFI, Aditya Birla Capital, Air India, Bacardi Martini India Limited, MRF among others.
The company revealed that the Paris 2024 presentation offered ad assets like Split Screen ads, 4-sided Squeeze Backs, contextual assets like Super Start, Winning Moment, Super Saves and Branded Tabs on Medal Tally, and Schedule, coupled with brand presence during India moments.