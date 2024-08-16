JioCinema Premium to premiere ‘The Penguin’ from September 20

Delhi: JioCinema Premium has announced the premiere of the upcoming HBO series, The Penguin, on September 20. The eight-episode drama, from the world of DC Studios, continues the Batman crime saga initiated by filmmaker Matt Reeves in The Batman.
The series dives deep into the psychology of Oz Cobb, portrayed by Irish actor Colin Farrell, as he embarks on a journey to become Gotham City's new Kingpin and an opponent of Batman.
The Penguin will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi on JioCinema Premium.