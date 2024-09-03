JioCinema Premium reveals September entertainment roster

Delhi: This September, JioCinema Premium’s line-up features an array of content across multiple genres which includes international movies, original series, and kids' entertainment.
The roster includes:
The Khalbali Records, directed by Devanshu Singh, features the cast of Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep. The soundtrack is composed by Amit Trivedi and Azadi records. The show will start streaming on September 12.
Inspired from the 80’s show with the same name, The Fall Guy, by action director David Leitch of the ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ fame, brings together Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt from September 3.
The Penguin series showcases the escapes of Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin. He engages in a high-stakes power battle with the daughter of his late employer, Carmine Falcone, as he starts to make his mark in Gotham City's criminal underground network. The series will stream from September 20.
Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Dus June ki Raat season 2 will also be launched.
Fardeen Khan’s upcoming movie Visfot, is set to premiere on September 6. Directed by Kookie Gulati and featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh , this film is a remake of the Venezuelan film ‘ Rock Paper Scissors.’
Honeymoon Photographer follows actress Asha Negi as Ambika Nath, who transitions from documenting honeymoons to becoming entangled in the mysterious death of Adhir Irani. The series features a cast, including Zoya Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jason Tham, Sahil Salathia, and Ritika Murthy. This mystery series will stream from September 27.
For the kids, there’s a special line-up starting with Rudra on September 6 and Bhoot Bandhus in Bhoot World from September 14. The platform will also stream the Anubandha Awards starting September 20, where stars, technicians, and writers of the Kannada television industry are felicitated for their achievements and contributions.
Bigg Boss Kannada is all set with daily episodes at 9pm.