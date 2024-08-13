JioCinema debuts immersive gaming experience with MTV’s ‘Dark Scroll - Muqabla Anjaan Se’

Delhi: MTV announced India’s only paranormal reality show, ‘MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se.’
MTV’s new show is hosted by actor Amit Sadh. MTV Dark Scroll in association with The Souled Store is set to premiere on August 16, streaming every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on JioCinema and airing at 10 PM on MTV.
Set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand’s dense forests and misty mountains, MTV Dark Scroll, brings together 9 Seekers in 7 haunted locations. Guided by paranormal investigator Sarbajeet Mohanty and psychic Pooja Vijay, the Seekers will investigate some chilling stories and face other-worldly challenges.
The seekers will be tasked with a series of activities inside each haunted location using advanced entity-detection devices like Infrared Cameras, Electromagnetic Field Measures and Paranormal Investigation methods like the Estes Method.
Speaking on the launch of Dark Scroll, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “With MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se, we’re bolstering our non-fiction content offerings in a big way. Horror has a substantial following across the world, with reports suggesting that its consumption is connected to emotional stimulation and stress release. Additionally, our research showed that the pandemic only heightened the exploration of the paranormal for GenZ and Millennials. As a premier youth entertainment brand, tapping into this space gives a new avenue for brands to reach out to a young audience, at an unexplored intersection of horror and reality genres. We're excited to bring a multi-dimensional entertainment experience through MTV Dark Scroll, combining interactive elements, gaming, and user-first tech innovations on JioCinema. This multi-platform approach ensures that our viewers can engage with the show in new and immersive ways."”
Aimed at enhancing the viewer experience, JioCinema aims to introduce its first-ever immersive tech experiences for audiences -
JioCinema debuts its immersive 360 gaming experience with the MTV Dark Scroll game. Viewers can unlock haunted locations as the show progresses, making the viewing experience interactive and engaging.
JioCinema introduces a proprietary heart rate monitor app for MTV Dark Scroll. This app displays contestants' real-time fear levels during paranormal encounters.
MTV Dark Scroll uses thermal imaging technology, allowing viewers to switch between standard and thermal feeds. This enables exploration of temperature fluctuations and spotting paranormal entities alongside contestants.
JioCinema invites viewers to participate in the “Spooky Stories in 60 Seconds” contest. Fans can submit their own short horror stories, with winners receiving prizes and their stories featured on JioCinema.