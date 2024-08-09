Indian Racing Festival partners with FanCode to broadcast IRL and F4IC

Delhi: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) has teamed up with FanCode to broadcast motorsports action to fans across India. This year-long partnership will showcase the Indian Racing League and FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) on FanCode’s streaming platform, starting with the IRL 2024 opener at the Madras International Circuit on August 24.
This collaboration will integrate IRF's racing events into FanCode’s network.
Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), promoters of IRF, said, “With FanCode, India’s go-to destination for motorsports, we’re bringing the thrilling Indian Racing Festival directly to fans’ screens across the country. As we strive to build a stronger Indian racing circuit, FanCode’s user-friendly platform and vibrant community of motorsport enthusiasts will amplify the impact of the Indian Racing Festival. This year, we’re debuting a bold new presence in Indian racing, including our first-ever night race, promising an unparalleled racing experience and we are eagerly waiting to hear the experience of the fans.”
FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the Indian Racing Festival for the 2024 season. FanCode's strong motorsports line-up already includes Formula 1, F2, F3, DTM, and now we have the Indian Racing League along with F4. Indian racing enthusiasts can look forward to some unique experiences, such as the world’s only franchise-based gender-neutral racing league and a first-of-its-kind night street circuit race in the country.”
Facilitated by RPPL, the Indian Racing Festival aims to engage India's growing motorsports fanbase through two championships, including the six-team franchise-based league, the IRL. The Indian Racing League action will commence with the opening round on August 24 and it will be followed by the street circuit race in India at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit a week later.