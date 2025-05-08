India bans content originating from Pakistan on OTT platforms

New Delhi: The Government of India on Thursday issued a stern advisory to publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms), media streaming platforms, and intermediaries, directing them to immediately discontinue the dissemination of any content originating from Pakistan.
The directive, released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, comes in the wake of heightened national security concerns following a series of terrorist attacks linked to Pakistan-based entities.
The advisory cites the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), specifically Part-III, which outlines the Code of Ethics for OTT platforms.
The Code mandates that publishers exercise due caution and discretion when featuring content that may affect India’s sovereignty, integrity, or friendly relations with foreign nations, or that could incite violence or disturb public order.
Additionally, Rule 3(1)(b) of Part-II of the IT Rules, 2021, requires intermediaries to ensure that their platforms do not host or transmit content that threatens India’s security, sovereignty, or public order.
The move follows a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Investigations have established cross-border linkages to Pakistan-based state and non-state actors.
The advisory highlighted that such attacks underscore the need for stringent measures to safeguard the nation’s interests, including in the digital space.
Under the new directive, OTT platforms and media streaming services are required to immediately remove all web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media content, whether subscription-based or otherwise, that has its origins in Pakistan.
This includes content produced or hosted by Pakistani entities, reflecting India’s firm stance on curbing any material that could potentially undermine its security or international relations.
The advisory, signed by Deputy Director Kshitij Aggarwal, has been issued with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Copies of the directive have also been sent to self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms and associations representing the industry, signalling a broad enforcement approach.