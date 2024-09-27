Hungama Digital Media unveils new shows at its OTT’s success party

Delhi: Hungama Digital Media celebrated the success of its streaming service Hungama OTT with an exclusive success party. The event assembled people from the entertainment world including Daisy Shah, Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Tina Datta, Nyra Banerjee, Ali Gony, Yukti Kapoor, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra, Karan Sharma, Aabhaas Mehta, Monalisa, Shilpa Tulaskar, Himanshu Malhotra, Shaleen, Rohit Khandelwal, Sanam Johar and Abigail, amongst others.
Held in the evening of September 25, a slate of new web series for the coming weeks were also unveiled at the event.
Its latest lineup includes shows such as Red Room, a suspense-filled drama where danger lurks around every corner; Personal Trainer, a fitness-themed drama with a comedic twist; Checkmate, a crime thriller with shocking cliffhangers; Mona Ki Manohar Kahaaniyan, an anthology of quirky and heartwarming tales centred around the lives of ordinary people; after a resounding success with its first season, Hasratein 2; Ratri Ke Yatri 3, one of the most loved shows of anthology of the platform; Khadaan, a mystery set in a coal mining village; and Pyramid, set against the backdrop of a cryptocurrency exchange.