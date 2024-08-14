Hari Om ropes in Sanjeev Agrawal as business head

Delhi: Hari Om has announced the addition of two leaders to its team, Sanjeev Agrawal as Business Head and Reitu Shharma as Script Head.
Agrawal will spearhead business strategy, planning, and development of the platform and Shharma will oversee concept development and lead research on religious texts.
AGrawal has over 15 years of experience in businesses across industries such as Media, Telecom, Retail, and Financial products.
He spent over seven years at Amagi Media, where he managed revenue generation and corporate client relationships in West India, focusing on genres like GEC, Movies, and News. He also played a role in establishing and scaling the geo-targeting business for Zee TV and Zee Cinema in the region. Most recently, he was an entrepreneur, founding 'The Wise Monkey,' a financial services company.
Shharma brings over a decade of experience in content development, research, story, screenplay, and dialogue writing. Her previous projects include Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Veer Shalibhdra, Swaraj, Vighanharta Ganesh, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Yoshomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, Baal Shiv, The Legend of Jagannath and feature film like Sarabjit.
Speaking on the new appointments, Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice-President, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Sanjeev Agrawal and Reitu Shharma to our team. Their extensive experience and unique insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and offer high-quality content that celebrates India's heritage and spirituality."
Agrawal shared his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "I am excited to join Hari Om and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of this unique platform. With my experience in business strategy and development, I am eager to help Hari Om reach new heights."
Shharma added, "I am thrilled to work with such a distinguished team at Hari Om. The opportunity to create content that resonates with audiences and preserves our rich cultural heritage is a dream come true. I am committed to bringing my best and contributing to the platform's success."