Government blocks 43 OTT platforms for obscene content, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Government of India has blocked 43 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms for allegedly broadcasting content that violates legal and ethical standards.
The update was shared in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, in response to a starred question on the regulation of digital content.
According to the minister, these platforms were found to have breached the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which were notified under the IT Act, 2000. The rules require OTT platforms to self-classify content based on age-appropriateness and implement access controls to prevent children from viewing inappropriate material.
"After due consultation with relevant Ministries, 43 OTT platforms have been blocked so far," Vaishnaw stated in Parliament.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had earlier issued an advisory on 19 February 2025, asking OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies to follow Indian laws and the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules. The Code sets limits on content showing nudity, sex and violence.
Officials said the blocked platforms failed to comply with these norms despite warnings. The decision to take down access was made following inputs from multiple ministries and industry bodies. These include the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Department of Legal Affairs, as well as organisations such as FICCI and CII.
Under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, the government can ask intermediaries to remove or block access to unlawful content. OTT platforms are also legally required not to transmit any content that is prohibited under Indian law.
In reply to the question raised by MPs Smita Uday Wagh and Kangna Ranaut, the ministry also noted that it had received a number of public complaints regarding misleading or harmful content, particularly affecting children and women. However, specific figures and names of penalised platforms were not disclosed in the reply.
On whether the government plans to introduce an independent regulatory authority, the minister stated that the existing mechanisms are being reviewed and tightened to ensure quicker redressal of public grievances.