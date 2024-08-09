Following Netflix, Disney to crackdown on password sharing from September

New Delhi: In July 2023, Netflix began enforcing its anti-password sharing policy in India. Disney is now following suit, with CEO Bob Iger announcing a crackdown on password sharing starting in September to boost subscriptions.
Disney's paid sharing plans, which began rolling out in some countries in June, have not yet reached the U.S. The cost of these plans is unknown, but Disney plans to expand them further.
Netflix charges $7.99 (approx Rs 670) per month for additional members. Iger reported no backlash from Disney’s initial paid sharing notifications. Disney will also increase subscription prices for Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu in October, justifying the hike with new content additions.