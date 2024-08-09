FanCode to exclusively stream Carabao Cup & EFL Championships 24/25 season

Delhi: FanCode will be exclusively streaming this year’s Carabao Cup and the EFL Championships. The EFL Championship is England’s first division, and the top team gets automatic promotion to the Premier League, while two other Premier Leagues are decided through playoffs. Season begins on August 10.
Leeds United, Luton Town, Sheffield United, Burnley, Stoke City, Sunderland are amongst the top teams who will be competing for a place in the Premier League. 24 teams in total will compete and each team will play 46 matches.
The Carabao Cup is EFL’s marquee cup competition and features countries from all over the UK. Premier League clubs enter the competition in Round Two with clubs that have qualified for the Champions League or Europa League joining in Round Three. The competition culminates in a final at Wembley Stadium, with the winner qualifying for next season’s Europa League. Liverpool are the current defending champions and had beaten Chelsea in last year’s final. The first round of matches of the competition will begin on August 14.
Besides these two competitions, Fancode will also broadcast League 1 and League 2 action on the platform. Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC will be in action in League 1, which also includes teams like Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Wigan Athletic amongst others.