FanCode to exclusively broadcast Australia’s Scotland tour

Delhi: FanCode is set to exclusively broadcast Australia’s Scotland tour.
Australia is set for a first ever bi-lateral series against Scotland, playing three T20 internationals on September 4, 6 and 7 at The Grange in Edinburgh.
These will be the first matches for Australia in Scotland since 2013 and take place immediately before the ODI and T20I series against England.
This will also be Australia’s first engagement since the men’s T20I World Cup. The two teams clashed during that tournament in St Lucia and Scotland almost pulled off a miraculous win against the Aussies. The performance showcased the progress that the Scotland men’s team has made during the last few years.
Australia have named a line-up, led by captain Mitchell Marsh. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk will be seen in Australian colours for the first time. Travis Head, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa are some of the athletes in a full-strength Australia squad.
Scotland will be led by Richie Berrington, with the squad featuring all its World Cup performers including George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, and Chris Greaves.
Speaking about the series, Cricket Scotland CEO, Trudy Lindblade, said, “This is a historic tour for Scottish cricket and shows the huge progress the game has made during the last few years. FanCode has always been amongst our biggest supporters, and we are delighted to once again partner with them for broadcast in India. We are delighted to welcome Australia to Edinburgh and very much hope that this series paves the way for more regular tours of Test playing nations to Scotland.”
Cricket fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, OTT Play, Amazon Prime Video Channels Airtel XStream, and on web at www.fancode.com.