FanCode inks two year partnership with Real Madrid

Delhi: FanCode has announced an exclusive two-year partnership to launch Real Madrid TV in India. This collaboration grants FanCode access to Real Madrid’s content channel.
This includes full match replays spanning La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League games.
Beyond match coverage, fans can also access press conferences and training time previous each game, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with players and staff at the club, documentaries capturing the essence of Real Madrid, fan content etc.
All the content will be accessible exclusively on FanCode’s mobile app.
Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We're excited to collaborate with Real Madrid to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes content to their fans in India. With superstar Kylian Mbappé's debut and thrilling La Liga action ahead, Real Madrid supporters have much to look forward to. At FanCode, our focus remains on enhancing the experience for sports fans, and this partnership is a significant step towards that goal."