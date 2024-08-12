DocuBay to premiere 'Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force' on I-Day

New Delhi: To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, IN10 Media Network's global streaming platform, DocuBay, unveiled an exclusive documentary, Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force.
The film aims to bring forth the role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Kargil War and was screened in Delhi on August 9 in the presence of Senior Air Force officials and veterans who had played a role in this operation.
It documents the IAF's strategic and tactical prowess during Operation Safed Sagar, launched in May 1999 to support the Indian Army’s efforts to eliminate Pakistani encroachments in Kargil.
The film uses combat air power in the mountain ranges above 15,000 feet altitude and how laser-guided bombs were created and operated by the Indian Air Force during the war.
Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Indian Air Force to bring Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force to our audiences. The film will not only delight defence and aviation enthusiasts but also be a gripping tale that will enthral audiences worldwide.”
Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions, said, "This is the first time that Operation Safed Sagar is being documented and presented to the audience. We aim to bring to light the untold stories of these heroes, providing a detailed and personal account of their experiences. This documentary is a tribute to their sacrifices and a powerful reminder of their crucial role in securing our nation's victory."
Starting August 15, 2024, Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force, produced by Media Indica in association with Juggernaut Productions, will be available to stream on DocuBay.