DistroTV announces partnership with GTPL Hathway (GTPL)

Delhi: DistroTV has announced a strategic partnership with GTPL Hathway (GTPL). This collaboration aims to make DistroTV's extensive array of streaming channels available to GTPL's customers.
"We are thrilled to partner with GTPL Hathway, the leader in Digital Cable TV and Broadband services in India.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to expand the reach of diverse and dynamic content. It represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the streaming experience for audiences across India."
Commenting on the association, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, “We are always looking to elevate the entertainment experience for our customers and this partnership with DistroTV allows us to offer a broader range of high-quality streaming content. We are excited about this collaboration and the value it adds to our existing services, ensuring our customers have access to the best in global entertainment."
Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head, DistroScale, added, "The partnership with GTPL Hathway marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring premium streaming content to a wider audience. GTPL's extensive network and customer base, combined with DistroTV's rich content offerings, create a perfect synergy to redefine the digital entertainment experience in the Indian market."