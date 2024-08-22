Disney+ Hotstar to stream select premier league 2024/25 matches in 4K

Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the Premier League 2024/25 in India, is all set to bring select matches of the season in 4K resolution. This is the first time that the Premier League will be streamed in 4K in India.
The Premier League began on August 17 with the opening fixture between Manchester United and Fulham. Throughout the season, Disney+ Hotstar will stream over 100 matches in 4K on LR (Living Room) devices that are 4K-enabled. This feature will be available to Disney+ Hotstar users with premium subscription via the English language audio feed.