Disney+ Hotstar releases first look of Malayalam series '1000 Babies'

Delhi: Hotstar Specials presents 1000 Babies, the fifth Malayalam web series from Disney+ Hotstar, aimed at exploring unexpected twists of fate and identity. The first look poster is out.
The cast is led by Neena Gupta and Rahman. Directed by Najeem Koya, who also co-wrote the script with Arouz Irfan, the show is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the banner of August Cinemas. Alongside Gupta and Rahman, Sanju Sivaram, Joy Mathew, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Ashwin Kumar, Irshad Ali, Shaju Sreedhar, Kalesh Ramanand, Sreekanth Murali, and James Alia also form part of the cast.
The movie is made with visuals by Faiz Siddik and a score by Sankar Sharma, along with sound design by Dhanush Nayanar and sound mixing by Fazal A Backer.