New Delhi: CloudTV, India’s homegrown Smart TV Operating System, has partnered with Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, WAVES, to make public service and cultural content accessible on connected TVs across the country.
Through the collaboration, CloudTV’s more than 12 million users will be able to access WAVES OTT’s library, which includes content in over 20 languages across multiple genres.
The catalogue brings together archival material from Doordarshan and Akashvani, alongside news, music, cultural programmes, live events, and contemporary shows.
Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-Founder of CloudTV, said, “Our partnership with Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT represents a milestone in making India’s cultural and creative richness universally accessible.”
“CloudTV is proud to power this digital bridge connecting nostalgia with innovation, heritage with technology, and the wisdom of the past with the imagination of the future. Together, we are reshaping how India watches, listens, and experiences its own story” he added.
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, added, “WAVES is a manifestation of India’s self-reliant digital vision, a public service OTT platform that brings together Doordarshan, Akashvani, and India’s vast creative ecosystem in one digital space.
This partnership with CloudTV ensures that our content reaches audiences across Smart TVs nationwide, allowing more citizens to engage with India’s culture, knowledge, and entertainment seamlessly.”
CloudTV, developed by CloudWalker Streaming Technologies, is India’s first certified Smart TV Operating System and is used across leading television brands, including Lloyd, Intex, Micromax, Croma, Sansui, Hyundai, and T-Series.
WAVES OTT serves as a one-stop platform for video, audio, live TV, radio, magazines, podcasts, and cultural programming, spanning archival documentaries, regional films, digital originals, and contemporary content.
The collaboration enables CloudTV OS users to access WAVES content directly on their Smart TVs, bringing a wide range of cultural, educational, and entertainment material into homes nationwide.