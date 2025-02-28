Amazon Prime Video is on the lookout for a social media creative agency

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video is looking for a social media creative agency in India. Sharing this news on her LinkedIn, Saumyaa Chitravanshi, Social Media Strategist at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios said, “I’m on the lookout for social media creative agencies in India to collaborate with us.”
Mentioning what the ideal agency should bring on board, Chitravanshi said, “The ideal agency should have a strong portfolio in social media marketing, showcasing their expertise in creating high-impact digital campaigns for brands in the entertainment, media, or lifestyle industries. They should possess a knack for creative storytelling, trend-driven content, and audience engagement, ensuring their campaigns resonate with the target audience and achieve the desired results.”
Agencies that fit the bill are requested to drop their name in the comments or directly message Chitravanshi.