Amazon MX Player onboards brands for Season 4 of gaming reality show 'Playground'

Delhi: Amazon MX Player, the free video streaming service from Amazon, has announced the launch of the fourth season of its reality gaming entertainment show, 'Playground.’
The new season of 'Playground' will feature a mix of competitive gaming challenges and contests. The season will have sixteen contestants divided into four teams led by personalities from the gaming and entertainment industry, as mentors for each team. Viewers can participate by voting for their favourite contestants on the Amazon MX Player app.
Aruna Daryanani, Business Head at Amazon MX Player, said, “As we gear up for the next season of Playground, we're excited to welcome like-minded partners who share our passion for innovation, creativity, and customer engagement. The Playground ecosystem offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way, and we're looking forward to collaborating with those who are ready to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what's possible.”
Hero MotoCorp returns as the Presenting Partner for Season 4 of 'Playground.’
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, stated, “Hero MotoCorp is the leader in creating innovative customer experiences and building strong connections with customers nationwide. The "Challenge the Xtreme" positioning for our Xtreme motorcycle range perfectly resonates with the ethos and lifestyle of the new generation. Through this passion-point marketing initiative, we aim to establish a unique identity for Xtreme and connect with one of our key customer segments in a captivating environment.”
In addition to gaming challenges, the contestants will also participate in team-building activities and entertainment segments. The goal of the competition is to determine the "Ultimate Gaming Entertainer."
Tecno, a global smartphone brand joins 'Playground' as a Co-powered Sponsor.
Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, “We thrive on matching the unstoppable energy of today’s youth, connecting with them in the most authentic and relevant ways! At TECNO, accessibility and innovation define everything we do and we’re always looking at dynamic ways to engage with our GenZ audience. Our partnership with Playground Season 4 is the perfect way to bring fun, excitement and meaningful engagement to the forefront. Last season's energy was unmatched and we are excited than ever about what lies ahead. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, breaking barriers and are ready to reach new heights with this amazing partnership.”
Haier, the home appliances brand, joins as a Special Partner.
The fourth season of 'Playground' will premiere on Amazon MX Player and will run for six weeks.
NODWIN Gaming has already been a partner for 'Playground’ and the company is continuing its collaboration.