Amazon miniTV makes way for the merged AVoD service Amazon MX Player

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday merged MX Player with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player.
With this, miniTV brand ceased to exist after four years of its launch in May 2021.
Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app
“In September, over 250 million unique users enjoyed access to thousands of original shows, popular movies and international shows dubbed in local languages on the combined service, making it one of the largest free streaming services offering premium content in India,” Amazon said in a press statement.
“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India.
“It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom,” Prabhu added.
“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player.
“Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India,” Bedi further added.
Amazon said will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers.
With a combined library of hit shows ranging from Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, Jamnapaar, Dehati Ladke, Hunter, Gutar Gu, Naam Namak Nishaan, Physicswallah, and Yeh Meri Family, along with a large collection of popular Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Amazon MX Player offers premium content across genres, from gripping thrillers, action and dramas, to coming of age stories, romance and more.