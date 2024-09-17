Airtel Digital TV brings new plan with Amazon Prime benefits

Delhi: Airtel Digital TV has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer live TV and Prime Lite benefits as part of its new Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan.
Siddharth Sharma, CEO- Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel, said, “The growing demand for mobile entertainment has prompted us to expand our TV offerings, providing customers with anytime, anywhere access. Our partnership with Amazon Prime enhances our content lineup, complementing our diverse range of home entertainment services. We are excited to offer customers an unparalleled experience, with prices starting as low as INR 521 for the Hindi content. We are confident our users will maximise the value of this compelling deal.”
“At Prime Video, we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution and take our much-loved movies and series to an even wider audience,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head – SVOD business, Prime Video, India. “The collaboration with Airtel Digital TV makes access to Prime Video’s full selection of content even more seamless, while providing other shopping and shipping benefits of Prime Lite, like unlimited free ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery across millions of products, early access to exclusive deals, and much more. The collaboration aims to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”