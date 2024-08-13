AIL-India to premiere Brands of Tomorrow season 2 on Disney + Hotstar on Aug 19

Delhi: Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) unveiled Brands of Tomorrow (BOT) last Independence Day, presenting a docuseries that aimed to bring India’s brands to the forefront.
Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, this series is aimed at illuminating the vision and ventures of pioneering businesses. The inaugural season of Brands of Tomorrow featured the stories of startups such as Power Gummies, Nasher Miles, Chowman, Regrip, Zoff Spices, and Freakins.
Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) is set to launch a second season of Brands of Tomorrow this Rakhi on August 19 on Disney+Hotstar.
Suchayan Mandal, Founder of Brands of Tomorrow, stated, “When we launched Brands of Tomorrow last year, we faced significant challenges convincing others of the importance of long-form content for founders. However, the overwhelming response we now see—evident in our overflowing inboxes and the strong turnout at our founder meetups—underscores the vital role of showcasing founders' success stories in a cinematic narrative. Brands of Tomorrow is not just about data; it's about humanising the stories of founders and inspiring India to believe in the power of entrepreneurial dreams."
In its media release, the company revealed that in Brands of Tomorrow (BOT) – Season 2, the selection criteria was enhanced compared to the previous season. This new season is curated with 14 episodes, each featuring a brand narrating its journey of triumphs and trials.
This season, the series spotlights products like 3000 crore momo empire Wow Momo, Fit and Flex's zero-added-sugar cereals, the Virendra Sehwag-backed fintech startup GetePay, and the 500-crore pickle brand Nilon’s.
The company is setting sights on 25 million views, driven by social media influence of the selected brands.
The company said, “Considering the combined viewership of Season 1 and Season 2, we're confident we'll reach 50 million views. By the end of the year, with the launch of our next season, we anticipate this number to rise to 80 million. Our audience distribution is strategically balanced, with 58% hailing from metropolitan areas and 42% from smaller towns. The most encouraging aspect is our broad appeal across demographics, particularly within the 25- —to 45-year-old age group—ambitious Indians with disposable income eager to engage with our content.”
Sayantani Chakrabarty, Designer of the show Brands of Tomorrow, stated, “We are redefining how the stories of Indian founders are told. At a time when founders are emerging as India's newest icons, various platforms—ranging from funding-focused reality shows to podcasts and social media videos—are striving to capture and share their inspiring journeys. With our show's prestigious reach, it was imperative that we craft an approach that reflects the leadership values of these founders and resonates deeply with our audience.To achieve this, we employed the 'rule of thirds' in filming the interviews, a technique commonly used in global Netflix documentaries, to create a sense of awe and gravitas around featured founders. Our production is meticulously crafted to offer a cinematic experience, allowing viewers to engage with the content relaxed and immersively. The goal is to deliver a masterclass in entrepreneurship, offering genuine insights from India’s business legends through Brands of Tomorrow.”
Among the featured brands, the company revealed an 86-year-old grandfather who launched the hair oil brand Avimee from his apartment in Surat. Disillusioned with sugar-laden cereals, a marathon runner created Fit & Flex, a brand offering zero-added-sugar cereals. A former CMO at a media company left her career to start Koparo, a laundry detergent brand aimed at protecting her daughter. Inspired by the tragic loss of her sister to a brain illness, one woman founded Neuphony, a company that develops brain-wearable devices for monitoring brain health. Additionally, four friends established a 3,000 crore momo brand, and a second-generation entrepreneur expanded a pickle business to a 500 crore enterprise.
AIL India also revealed that it is developing several new IPs to launch later this year including Brands of Tomorrow Season 3 and Brands of Tomorrow: Rising Bharat.