1947 Productions’ Jan Gan Man to exclusively stream on JioTV and JioTV+

Delhi: 1947 Productions, a content creation studio, has announced the exclusive streaming of its original content IP, Jan Gan Man, on JioTV and JioTV+.
The series delves into the untold stories of India's freedom fighters. Kajaria has come on-board as the presenting sponsor for this series.
Narrated by actors and celebrities such as Nakuul Mehta, Ranveer Brar, Sharman Joshi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Kubbra Sait, Meiyang Chang, Karan Wahi, and Sushant Divgikar, the eight-episode series brings the stories of the #FightForFreedom.
From political dramas (Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Bose) to action espionage thrillers (Chandra Shekhar Azad, Dr. Usha Mehta) to stories of valour (Rani Laxmi Bai, Ram Prasad Bismil & Ashfaqullah Khan) and the story of the Father of the Indian Constitution (Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar).
Reflecting on the journey of Jan Gan Man, Nishchay Gogia - Host, Producer and founder of 1947 Productions - remarked, "The initial response to Jan Gan Man has been overwhelming, and we knew this series had the potential to reach a broader audience. I’m glad we found the perfect partners in JioTV and JioTV+ who believed in the vision and became collaborators in this effort. Partnering with them allows us to bring these important stories to millions of viewers across India. With Kajaria as our presenting sponsor, we are excited to elevate this series to new heights."