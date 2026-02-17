New Delhi: Audio storytelling platform Pocket FM has said its creator economy has crossed Rs 300 crore and could grow to Rs 1,000 crore by 2026, according to figures shared by the company.

The platform stated that more than 300,000 creators published stories using its AI tools in the past year and that it expects the number to reach one million by 2026. These figures are based on company claims.

Pocket FM said more than 10% of its monetised creators collectively earned over Rs 50 crore in 2025. It added that over 20% of creators on the platform earn more than Rs 1 lakh per month, while the top 1% earn more than Rs 50 lakh annually. The company said around 90% of its creator base consists of first-time creators.

The company attributed growth in creator participation to the use of AI-enabled tools that assist with planning, drafting and production workflows.

“Pocket FM’s AI Suite reimagines this process as an AI-powered writers’ room built for serialised fiction. The Planner Agent designs long-term arcs and character journeys, the Context Agent safeguards narrative continuity across episodes, and the Drama Agent refines pacing, tension, and cliffhangers. Together, in a continuous loop of planning, drafting, and refinement, these agents enable creators to build cohesive, long-form stories while preserving creative ownership and significantly reducing execution complexity,” said Prateek Dixit, co-founder, product, tech and AI at Pocket FM.

The company said its platform generates more than 2.2 billion minutes of listening each month from creator-led audio series. It also stated that it is working to localise Indian intellectual property for international audiences, with plans to adapt more than 50 creator-led titles for markets including the United States and Europe.

Rohan Nayak, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pocket FM, said, “Our vision is clear. Creativity remains human, and Pocket FM’s AI Suite is designed to remove barriers to bringing that creativity to life. This reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of an AI-enabled creator ecosystem where a story idea can reach audiences at scale regardless of where it comes from.”

“This marks the end of the traditional ‘starving artist’ model,” Nayak added. “A creator from anywhere in India can now create professional-quality content and reach audiences at scale without traditional barriers.”

Pocket FM said it is also working with streaming platforms and production houses to adapt Indian-origin stories into films, series and other formats. The company positioned its growth within broader discussions around artificial intelligence and digital content creation in India, noting that expanding internet access and creator participation are shaping the country’s media ecosystem. These projections and performance figures are based on company disclosures.