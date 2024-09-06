AIDCF objects to Prasar Bharati inviting broadcasters to join its OTT service

New Delhi: The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has raised significant concerns about Prasar Bharati's plans to launch an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Reports state that the federation is asking the government to ensure that satellite TV channels are made available only to licensed service providers such as multi-system operators (MSOs), direct-to-home (DTH) services, internet protocol television (IPTV) providers, and headend in the sky (HITS) operators.

In a letter dated September 2, addressed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the AIDCF emphasised that Prasar Bharati’s move to invite TV broadcasters to its upcoming OTT platform, as stated in its August 5 notice, goes against the ministry's uplinking and downlinking guidelines.

Specifically, the AIDCF highlighted clause 11(3)(f), which restricts satellite TV channel decoders to licensed providers only.

However, TV broadcasters have countered that Prasar Bharati may not be bound by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulations or the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, which could allow them to offer their channels on Prasar Bharati's OTT service.

The AIDCF initially considered collaborating with the DTH Association, which represents DTH operators in India, to jointly oppose Prasar Bharati’s plans.

However, due to delays in the DTH Association finalising its stance, the AIDCF proceeded independently, though reports suggest that DTH operators might also submit a letter expressing similar concerns.

AIDCF's letter also raised alarm over the impact of this development on the traditional pay-TV ecosystem, which has already seen a sharp decline in subscribers—from 180 million in 2018 to 120 million in 2024.

They believe that allowing Prasar Bharati's OTT platform to stream satellite TV channels could set a troubling precedent, further accelerating this decline.

Additionally, the federation expressed worries about the increasing number of unregulated OTT platforms illegally broadcasting linear satellite TV content, contributing to piracy and damaging the business model of licensed operators.

They urged the government to introduce clear regulations that prevent OTT platforms from distributing satellite TV channels in a way that harms the cable and DTH sectors.