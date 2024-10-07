Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal to not return as Shark Tank India judge amid sponsorship rivalry

New Delhi: Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, will not be returning as an investor on Season 4 of "Shark Tank India."
This decision comes in the wake of a significant sponsorship deal by Swiggy, Zomato's primary competitor in the food delivery sector, marking an intriguing chapter in corporate rivalry and media sponsorships.
Deepinder Goyal, who made his debut as a guest shark in Season 3, was expected to return for another round of mentoring and investing in budding startups. However, recent developments revealed that Swiggy, preparing for its IPO, had secured the sponsorship rights for Season 4 with a hefty investment, reportedly around Rs 25 crore.
A condition of this sponsorship was the exclusion of Goyal from the panel, a move seen by many as a strategic play to sideline a direct competitor.
Goyal himself confirmed his ouster at an awards and said that he was "kicked out" because Swiggy sponsored the show.
Swiggy's decision to sponsor Shark Tank India Season 4 for such a significant amount underscores its aggressive marketing strategy, especially ahead of its IPO.
The move has sparked discussions online on the ethics of such sponsorship conditions, where corporate rivalry influences the composition of a TV show's panel.
Some criticised the decision as a petty corporate feud overshadowing the spirit of startup support, while others saw it as a clever business strategy by Swiggy to garner more attention and potentially sway public perception. The incident has also prompted discussions on how corporate sponsorships can influence content, particularly in reality TV formats like Shark Tank.