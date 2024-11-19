Zomato signs year-long sponsorship agreement with boxer Neeraj Goyat

New Delhi: Zomato has announced a year-long sponsorship agreement with Neeraj Goyat, the Indian boxer and mixed martial artist.
As part of the sponsorship, Zomato will provide financial and nutritional support and guidance to Goyat, if required by him.
Neeraj Goyat said, “This victory is ours, Zomato. Thank you for believing in me and standing by my side. Grateful to have you in my corner and happy to be a part of the Zomato family”.
Neeraj Goyat, a trailblazer in Indian boxing, has achieved numerous accolades, including the title of "India’s Most Promising Boxer" in 2008. He is the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the recipient of the WBC Asia 'Honorary Boxer of the Year' award in 2017. Goyat made history as he won with a score of 60-54 on all three judges' scorecards at the Paul vs. Tyson mega-event on November 15, 2024.