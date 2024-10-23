Zomato reports 18.5% rise in ad spending to Rs 421 crore in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Online food delivery giant Zomato, renowned for its quirky and viral advertising campaigns, invested Rs 421 crore in advertising and sales promotions during Q2 of FY2025. This marks an 18.59% increase from the Rs 355 crore spent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In the last quarter ending June 30, 2024, the brand reported an adex spend of Rs 396 crore.

On a half-yearly basis, Zomato’s adex was up by 22% to Rs 817 crore from Rs 669 crore it spent in H1 of FY2025.

For the record, Zomato spent Rs 1432 crore in FY2024.

Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 176 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

The board of the company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, has also approved the raising of Rs 8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,799 crore. It was at Rs 2,848 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were at Rs 4,783 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 3,039 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

Zomato said its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, are not comparable with other quarters and half-year results due to the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies and Wasteland Entertainment holding the 'movies ticketing' business and events business, respectively, from One 97 Communications (Paytm) in August this year.