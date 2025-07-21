Zomato parent’s ad spend up 69% YoY to Rs 670 crore in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, reported a rise of 69% year-on-year in advertisement expenses. In the stock exchange filings, the company shared spending Rs 671 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as compared to Rs 396 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the company saw an uptick of 5.6% in the advertisement expenses, spending Rs 634 crores in the quarter ending March 2025.

The revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, came out to be Rs 7,167 crore in the Q1FY26, as compared to Rs 4,442 crore in Q1FY25.

Looking at the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the company’s revenue from operations in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 6,201 crore. This registered a growth of 46.9% on a yearly basis.

Coming to profits, Eternal reported Rs 25 crore as profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It marks a substantial drop of 164%, compared to the corresponding quarter previous year. In June 2024, the company registered a profit of Rs 253 crore.

On a quarterly basis, too, the profit slumped from Rs 39 crore.