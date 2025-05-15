Zepto launches data insights subscription for consumer brands, ‘Zepto Atom’

New Delhi: Zepto has announced the launch of Zepto Atom, a data insights subscription for consumer brands in India.

Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the Rs 1,000+ crore consumer analytics industry in India, which is currently dominated by legacy multi-national companies.

Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO, Zepto, said, “Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our category and tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the consumer analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring. More importantly, we intend to invest significant engineering bandwidth behind improving this product over the next 12 months, with new features in the pipeline like AI-Generated Customer Personas or Automated Survey features targeted for certain customer cohorts.”



The Zepto Atom subscription is a top-up to the already existing Zepto Brand Portal (which gives brands listed on the Zepto platform basic day-to-day data on their performance on Zepto and is available for free).

The key features Zepto Atom offers include:

PIN-code-by-PIN-code market share data and brand performance: Through Zepto Atom, brands can examine a live map of every neighbourhood and PIN code they have presence in on Zepto and derive hyperlocal insights on their performance.

Live metrics visibility: Brands can see minute-by-minute sales, customer impressions, and conversion data and optimise advertising campaigns, pricing, and their product range according to different consumption trends for their products throughout the day and week.

Zepto GPT: Zepto Atom has an in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) assistant that is trained on the Zepto Data set to give brands insights that can improve their performance. Zepto GPT then analyses the datasets within Zepto Atom to provide actionable answers, strategic recommendations, and generates data reports for the brand.

Advanced Behavioural Data: Zepto Atom provides brands with data on customer repeatability and retention, share of voice in search and home page, full-funnel visibility on customer purchase behaviour with their product, etc.