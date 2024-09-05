WPP’s GroupM to take care of Amazon’s APAC biz

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group and WPP have bagged the Amazon's media review, with OMG taking care of the account in the Americas and WPP taking care of EMEA and APAC. This strategic decision, according to Amazon, is meant to help both agencies maximise their strong suits.

The review, which took longer than six months to complete and involved an independent review from consultancy MediaSense, was part of Amazon's regular process.

Previously, the account was held by IPG Mediabrands, which originally won it in 2013 and defended it in 2017. A holding company representative confirms it will continue working with Amazon on AWS, Amazon Business and Amazon Ads.

It is one of the biggest and most coveted media accounts in the industry, estimated at a value of $4.8 billion in 2023 alone. The earlier Initiative/Rufus was managing a brand-driven advertising number of $2.5 billion, while Amazon handled over $2 billion in search and performance advertising.

This is an announcement after Amazon has sailed through successful TV upfront negotiations, securing deals across major industries.